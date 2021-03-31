Jazz Streamer Package (For Postpaid Customers) – Price & Validity

Charges = PKR.  250 incl. of Tax

Bucket = 2 GB 

Validity = 30 days

Subscription = *446#

Jazz Streamer Package (For Postpaid Customers)

Terms & Conditions:

  • This postpaid offer is for individual customers only
  • Dial *1111# to get information of your bill details and dial *2222# to check remaining free Minutes, SMS and MBs. This service is completely free
  • Default rate for Internet usage is Rs.2 + Tax per MB. Charging pulse is 512 KB
  • Security deposit for nationwide/ international dialing access is Rs. 1,000
  • Security deposit for international roaming access is Rs. 5,000
  • Using SIMs without proper documentation is a crime, according to the PTA.
  • Free Data MBs are usable on both 3G & 4G. Dial *443# to subscribe to Super 4G internet bundles
  • According to the PTA, unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000.
  • All government taxes apply

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 31, 2021
