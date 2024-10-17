Jazz Super Care Monthly Offer: Get Health Services, 6GB Data & More for Just Rs 400!

Every superwoman deserves super care. Jazz steps up with an incredible offer to fulfill the unique needs of women, prioritizing both health and connectivity. The Jazz Super Care Monthly Offer, available for just Rs 400, provides critical health services from BIMA with 6GB of data, minutes, and SMS. It’s a perfect package designed to help women stay connected while taking care of their health.

Jazz Super Care Monthly Offer: Offered Incentives

Jazz is offering an unmatched bundle that includes:

6GB Data

50 Other Network Minutes

300 SMS and Jazz Minutes

The true power of this package lies in its additional focus on health services, powered by BIMA. Jazz Super Care ensures connectivity and provides a safety net for your health, making it a unique and thoughtful package. This offer goes beyond a typical mobile plan by including female-centric health services. These services are tailored to address the particular healthcare needs of women, helping them stay protected, empowered, and prepared for any medical challenges.

Hospitalization Coverage : Free health insurance coverage in case of hospitalization, giving you peace of mind during emergencies.

: Free health insurance coverage in case of hospitalization, giving you peace of mind during emergencies. Female-Centric Critical Illness Coverage : Focused on diseases that disproportionately affect women, such as breast cancer and other critical illnesses.

: Focused on diseases that disproportionately affect women, such as breast cancer and other critical illnesses. 24/7 BIMA Female and General Health Consultants: Access to expert advice anytime, anywhere, ensuring that healthcare is always within reach.

Subscription Code

*614#

Package Charges

Rs 400

Superwomen deserve super care, and Jazz delivers just that. At an affordable price of Rs 400, the Jazz Super Care Monthly Offer gives women access to reliable health services and all the connectivity tools they need to stay in touch. So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe today and make your health your superpower with Jazz.

Check Out: Jazz: VEON Reports 27.7% Revenue Increase – PhoneWorld