Jazz Super LBC Offer Gives You 100GB Data in Rs. 2000
Jazz has introduced an offer for its MBB and Data SIM users. Jazz Super LBC Offer Gives You 100 GB Data to use in a month. The offer is available in Rs. 2000 only. Unfortunately, the offer is only available for users in Karachi. To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *117*80#.
Offered Incentives:
- 100 GB Data
How to Avail the Offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*80#
Price:
- The Offer is available in just Rs. 2000
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one month only.
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer is currently available in Karachi only
- Offer is exclusively available for MBB & Data SIM
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code (*117*80*2#) for FREE
- Data allowance can be used on 2G/3G/4G network subject to Broadband device and network coverage.
- Users can subscribe to Super LBC Offer multiple times.
- Super LBC Offer is not auto recursive.
- PAYG & Overage charging is not allowed on this data price plan. Users have to purchase broadband bundles to access the internet.
