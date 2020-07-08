Jazz Super LBC Offer Gives You 100GB Data in Rs. 2000

Jul 8, 2020
Less than a minute
Jazz has introduced an offer for its MBB and Data SIM users. Jazz Super LBC Offer Gives You 100 GB Data to use in a month. The offer is available in Rs. 2000 only. Unfortunately, the offer is only available for users in Karachi. To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *117*80#.

Offered Incentives:

  • 100 GB Data

How to Avail the Offer:

  • Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*80#

Price:

  • The Offer is available in just Rs. 2000

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for one month only.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Offer is currently available in Karachi only
  • Offer is exclusively available for MBB & Data SIM
  • To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code (*117*80*2#) for FREE
  • Data allowance can be used on 2G/3G/4G network subject to Broadband device and network coverage.
  • Users can subscribe to Super LBC Offer multiple times.
  • Super LBC Offer is not auto recursive.
  • PAYG & Overage charging is not allowed on this data price plan. Users have to purchase broadband bundles to access the internet.

Onsa Mustafa

