Jazz has introduced an offer for its MBB and Data SIM users. Jazz Super LBC Offer Gives You 100 GB Data to use in a month. The offer is available in Rs. 2000 only. Unfortunately, the offer is only available for users in Karachi. To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *117*80#.

Jazz Super LBC Offer Gives You 100GB Data in Rs. 2000

Offered Incentives:

100 GB Data

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*80#

Price:

The Offer is available in just Rs. 2000

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month only.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer is currently available in Karachi only

Offer is exclusively available for MBB & Data SIM

To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code (*117*80*2#) for FREE

Data allowance can be used on 2G/3G/4G network subject to Broadband device and network coverage.

Users can subscribe to Super LBC Offer multiple times.

Super LBC Offer is not auto recursive.

PAYG & Overage charging is not allowed on this data price plan. Users have to purchase broadband bundles to access the internet.

