Jazz has updated its Super Plus offer. The offer is not new. However, the telecom operator has added more incentives in the offer with the same price rate. Now get 500 MBs also to stay social all the time. Not only this, but Jazz users will get 500 on-net minutes and 5 off-net minutes. Also, Jazz has brought 500 SMS in the offer as well. This is a day time offer.

Enjoy Jazz Super Plus Offer in Just Rs. 28

Offered Incentives:

500 on-net minutes

5 off-net minutes

500 SMS

500 MB data

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *558#

Price:

Users can get this offer in just Rs. 28 incl. tax

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day only.

Terms and Conditions: