Enjoy Jazz Super Plus Offer in Just Rs. 28
Jazz has updated its Super Plus offer. The offer is not new. However, the telecom operator has added more incentives in the offer with the same price rate. Now get 500 MBs also to stay social all the time. Not only this, but Jazz users will get 500 on-net minutes and 5 off-net minutes. Also, Jazz has brought 500 SMS in the offer as well. This is a day time offer.
Enjoy Jazz Super Plus Offer in Just Rs. 28
Check Also: Here is How to Subscribe to Jazz Weekly Super Plus Package
Offered Incentives:
- 500 on-net minutes
- 5 off-net minutes
- 500 SMS
- 500 MB data
How to Avail the Offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *558#
Price:
- Users can get this offer in just Rs. 28 incl. tax
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one day only.
Terms and Conditions:
- Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime
- Call set up fee is applicable
- Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB