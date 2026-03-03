Pakistan’s telecom market continued to witness gradual share realignment in January 2026, with Jazz and Telenor Pakistan extending their market share declines, while Zong and Ufone strengthened their positions, according to the latest official data.

Market leader Jazz saw its share edge down to 36.62 percent in January, compared with 36.8 percent in December and 37.09 percent in November 2025, marking a third consecutive month of decline. Although the erosion remains incremental, the persistent slide reflects mounting competitive pressures in a saturated mobile market.

Jazz, Telenor Lose Market Share as Zong, Ufone Gain in January 2026

Zong further consolidated its position as the second-largest operator, with its market share rising to 26.57 percent in January, up from 26.5 percent in December and 26.47 percent in November. The steady gains indicate continued subscriber additions and competitive traction in both urban and semi-urban segments.

Telenor Pakistan also remained under pressure, with its market share slipping to 21.39 percent in January, down from 21.46 percent in December and 21.51 percent in November. The consistent downward trend underscores intensifying rivalry and limited room for organic expansion amid high mobile penetration levels nationwide.

In contrast, Ufone extended its recovery trajectory, climbing to 14.38 percent in January, compared with 14.17 percent in December and 13.89 percent in November. The operator has recorded successive monthly gains, signaling improved competitive positioning.

Meanwhile, Special Communications Organization (SCO) maintained a marginal footprint of 1.04 percent during the month.

The January data reflect a market increasingly defined by incremental share shifts rather than dramatic swings, as operators compete aggressively on pricing, network quality, and data offerings in a mature and highly penetrated sector.