Jazz to Elevate Fashion & Lifestyle Industry with Zarr – A Digital Fashion Marketplace

Jazz, is set to enhance fashion and lifestyle retail with the launch of Zarr, a new digital marketplace. Building on its strong digital legacy – through industry-leading platforms like JazzCash, Garaj, Tamasha, SIMOSA, FikrFree, and GameNow – and a user base of over 100 million, Jazz is uniquely positioned to introduce an innovative e-commerce platform that seamlessly connects fashion and lifestyle brands with the right customers.

Derived from the Persian word “zar” meaning gold, Zarr will be Pakistan’s exclusive platform for top local and international fashion and lifestyle brands, offering unique discounts and product offerings not available elsewhere. Built in collaboration with Hanker Global, a leader in technology and marketing solutions, this dynamic marketplace leverages deep consumer insights to create a frictionless shopping experience. Zarr, designed as a collaborative ecosystem, will strengthen the fashion and retail industry by helping businesses expand their digital footprint and drive sales growth.

Kazim Mujtaba, President Consumer Division at Jazz, highlighted the initiative’s strategic importance, stating,

“This is more than an expansion – it’s a bold step in Pakistan’s digital and Jazz’s ServiceCo evolution. With over 100 million Pakistanis connected through Jazz and its products, we understand consumer preferences like no other. With Zarr, our goal is to empower both buyers and businesses with a smarter, data-driven retail experience, connecting them at the right time and in the right place.”

Ali Fahd, Head of Marketing at Jazz, added, “Fashion is more than just style – it’s a statement. With Zarr, we’re empowering brands to make their mark in the digital space. By combining Jazz’s data-driven approach with Hanker’s expertise, we’re not just launching a shopping destination; we’re curating an ecosystem where fashion meets technology, enabling brands to thrive and customers to discover trends effortlessly.”

Omar Farooq, CEO at Hanker Global, terming Zarr as a timely breakthrough in Pakistan’s evolving digital commerce ecosystem, commented, “Pakistan’s e-commerce market has immense potential, but restrictions on dollar-based international media spends pose challenges. Zarr offers a powerful local alternative—an indigenous platform built on local data, digital infrastructure, and market insight. By helping fashion and lifestyle brands maximize sales through a homegrown marketplace, we’re boosting brand performance and strengthening Pakistan’s digital economy.”

Syma Arshad, Managing Director at Hanker Global, emphasized the platform’s game-changing potential, stating, “This collaboration will redefine online shopping in Pakistan by offering an intelligent, hyper-personalized retail experience. Our focus with Zarr is on making fashion and lifestyle products more accessible while equipping brands with advanced digital tools to engage their audiences more effectively.”

Poised to become Pakistan’s leading fashion and lifestyle hub, Zarr will feature top-tier brands, exclusive deals, and AI-powered recommendations, setting new standards for convenience, trust, and personalization in the country’s e-commerce landscape. Beyond enhancing shopping experiences, it will empower businesses to expand digitally, unlock new revenue streams, and contribute to financial inclusion and the country’s growing digital economy.

