Jazz Tops Complaint Charts for the Third Time in a Row, Reveals PTA Data

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released its complaint statistics for February 2025, once again placing Jazz at the top of the list with the highest number of consumer complaints. This marks the third time in a row that the telecom operator has received the most complaints, highlighting ongoing service-related concerns.

According to PTA data, a total of 12,020 complaints were received from telecom consumers in February, out of which 11,883 (98.9%) were resolved. Cellular mobile operators (CMOs) accounted for the majority of these complaints, with 11,565 grievances lodged against them. The resolution rate for complaints in this segment stood at 99%, as 11,453 cases were addressed.

Jazz recorded the highest number of complaints at 4,987, of which 4,979 (99.8%) were resolved. Zong followed as the second-most complained-about operator, with 2,823 complaints, resolving 2,773 (98.2%). Telenor received 2,304 complaints, addressing 2,276 (98.8%), while Ufone had 1,435 complaints, resolving 1,410 (98.3%).

Apart from CMOs, PTA also received 91 complaints against basic telephony services, of which 89 (97.8%) were resolved. Additionally, 344 complaints were registered against internet service providers (ISPs), with 321 (93.3%) successfully addressed.

Despite maintaining a high complaint resolution rate, Jazz’s repeated appearance at the top of the list raises concerns regarding service quality and customer satisfaction. Industry experts suggest that the telecom operator should focus on addressing the underlying issues that lead to these frequent grievances.

PTA continues to monitor and regulate telecom services in Pakistan, urging operators to enhance their service quality and improve customer experiences.