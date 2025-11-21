Jazz received the highest number of consumer complaints in October 2025, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The operator topped the list with 1,619 complaints, while Zong followed in second place with 986 complaints.

In total, PTA received 5,130 complaints from telecom users against different operators during October. Out of these, 4,917 complaints were resolved, showing an overall resolution rate of 96.36 percent.

Jazz Tops Consumer Complaints as PTA Receives Over 5,000 Cases in October 2025

The complaints were filed against a wide range of service providers. These included cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs).

Since cellular mobile users make up the largest portion of Pakistan’s telecom subscribers, most complaints were linked to CMOs. PTA recorded 4,109 complaints against mobile operators in October. Out of these, 3,996 complaints were addressed, marking a strong resolution rate of 97.25 percent.

Jazz remained the most complained-about operator, with 1,619 complaints. PTA resolved 1,598 of these, achieving a resolution rate of 98.7 percent. Zong followed with 986 complaints, of which 957 complaints (97.06 percent) were handled.

Telenor received 953 complaints in October, and 927 complaints were resolved, showing a resolution rate of 97.27 percent. Ufone recorded 602 complaints, out of which 553 were addressed, bringing its resolution rate to 91.86 percent — the lowest among the four major operators.

Complaints were also filed against other telecom services. PTA received 175 complaints against basic telephony, and 167 of them were resolved, giving a resolution rate of 95.43 percent. Internet service providers also faced 768 complaints, with 703 resolved, showing a resolution rate of 91.54 percent.

The data shows that while consumer complaints remain high, most cases are being resolved promptly by telecom operators. PTA continues to monitor service quality and customer support to ensure better performance from all operators across the country.