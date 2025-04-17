Jazz Tops PTA Complaint Charts for Fourth Consecutive Month

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 9,476 complaints from telecom users in March 2025. Of these, 9,182 case (around 96.9 percent) were resolved, according to official data. The complaints were filed against cellular mobile operators (CMOs), PTCL, long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs).

Cellular mobile operators drew the most criticism, reflecting their dominant share in the telecom market. PTA received 8,996 complaints against CMOs, with 8,778 (97.6 percent) successfully resolved.

Among CMOs, Jazz received the highest number of complaints at 3,799. However, it also showed the best resolution rate, addressing 3,752 (98.8 percent). Zong followed with 2,303 complaints and resolved 2,233 of them, a 97 percent resolution rate.

Telenor users filed 1,727 complaints, with 1,665 addressed (96.4 percent). Ufone received 1,151 complaints, out of which 1,113 were resolved—reflecting a 96.7 percent resolution rate.

PTA also recorded 81 complaints related to basic telephony services, mostly from PTCL users. Only 71 of these were resolved, showing a relatively lower resolution rate of 88.9 percent.

Internet service providers also saw consumer backlash, with 387 complaints filed. PTA managed to resolve 326 of them, resulting in an 84.2 percent resolution rate—the lowest among all categories.

While most complaints are being resolved, the high number of recurring issues, especially among leading operators, highlights ongoing service gaps. PTA’s data shows that while resolution rates are high, complaint volumes remain significant, calling for deeper service improvements in Pakistan’s telecom sector.

