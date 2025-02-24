Jazz Tops PTA Complaint List—High User Base or Poor Service?

The national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released data on consumer complaints against telecom operators for January 2025. Jazz recorded the highest number of complaints, raising concerns about whether its large subscriber base is the reason or if service quality is declining.

According to PTA, a total of 19,476 complaints were filed by telecom consumers in January. Out of these, 19,049 (97.8%) were resolved. The majority of complaints were against cellular mobile operators (CMOs), as they dominate the telecom sector.

Jazz, which has the largest subscriber base in Pakistan, received 7,201 complaints, the highest among all operators. While it resolved 7,172 (99.6%) of them, the high complaint count raises questions about its service reliability. Zong followed with 4,957 complaints (98.8% resolved), Telenor had 4,103 complaints (99% resolved), and Ufone received 2,566 complaints (92.2% resolved).

Other telecom segments also faced issues. PTA received 139 complaints against basic telephony, addressing 85.6% of them. Meanwhile, 462 complaints were filed against internet service providers (ISPs), with a resolution rate of 82.3%.

Jazz’s high number of complaints could be due to its massive user base. However, being the largest operator also comes with the responsibility of maintaining superior service. If Jazz continues to lead in complaints, it suggests unresolved network, billing, or customer service issues. While the resolution rate is impressive, users may still be facing frequent disruptions. Jazz must address these concerns proactively to maintain its reputation.

