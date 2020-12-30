Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has published independent cellular Quality of Service (QoS) Survey results of 4th Quarter of 2020 on its PTA website. PTA conducted this automated survey for 3G/4G speeds, voice and SMS delivery in seven major cities of Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan. According to the PTA’s QoS survey of CMOs, Jazz has a greater percentage of 4G Excellent Coverage which resulted in higher 4G User Data Throughput.

Jazz Tops PTA’s 4th Quarterly QoS Survey of CMOs for 4G Speed

The average percentage of 4G Excellent Coverage of Jazz, Telenor, Zong and Ufone, was 2.2%, 17.3%, 14.4% and 6.6% respectively. On the other hand, Ufone tops 3G speed. The average percentage of 3G Excellent Coverage of Ufone, Zong, Telenor and Jazz was found as 70.8%, 62.3%, 58.9% and 52.3% respectively.

SMS Services of CMOs:

PTA survey report revealed that the SMS services provided by CMOs in Pakistan are below the minimum required licensing standards. PTA measures the SMS services of CMOs through SMS Success Rate and End-to-End SMS Delivery Time. The results are as follows;

None of the CMOs has achieved the threshold value of SMS Success Rate of 99% in all surveyed cities.

has achieved the threshold value of SMS Success Rate of 99% in all surveyed cities. Except for Telenor at Islamabad, Lahore & Peshawar, CMOs have achieved the threshold value of SMS End-to-End Delivery Time of 12 Seconds in surveyed cities.

Voice Services of CMOs:

PTA set Grade of Service, Service Accessibility, Call Connection Time, Call Completion Ratio and End-to-End Speech Quality as measuring standards to check the voice services of CMOs. The results are as follows,

none of the CMOs has achieved the Service Accessibility of > 98% in all the surveyed cities.

None of the CMOs has achieved the Grade of Service of < 2%, in all the surveyed cities

None of the CMOs has achieved the Call Connection Time of < 6.5 Seconds in all the surveyed cities.

Telenor & Ufone have not achieved the Inter System Handover for Circuit Switched Voice Only of > 98% in all the surveyed cities.

None of the CMOs has achieved the Call Completion Ratio of > 98% in all the surveyed cities.

None of the CMOs has achieved the End-to-End Speech Quality/ Mean Opinion Score of > 3 in all the surveyed cities.

The QoS survey was carried out using the newly procured Automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool i.e. “SmartBenchmarker”. Moreover, the cities in which the survey was carried out are as follows:

Peshawar

Islamabad

Karachi

Kabirwala

Hyderabad

Lahore

Quetta

To download the full reports Please Visit PTA website