Jazz Tops Telecom Complaints List in May 2025, PTA Data Reveals

Telecom consumers in Pakistan filed over 10,000 complaints in May 2025 against various service providers, with Jazz emerging as the most complained-about operator, according to newly released figures from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The PTA received a total of 10,000 complaints against telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), internet service providers (ISPs), wireless local loop (WLL) services, long-distance international (LDI) operators, and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). Of these, 97.92%, or 9,792 complaints, were resolved, showcasing a relatively high resolution rate across the sector.

Jazz Leads in Complaint Volume

The data revealed that Jazz received the highest number of complaints, totaling 3,543, making up more than a third of all complaints filed against CMOs. However, 99.3% (3,517) of those complaints were resolved.

Zong ranked second with 2,724 complaints, of which 2,687 (98.6%) were addressed. Telenor followed with 1,722 complaints and a resolution rate of 97.9%, while Ufone received 1,129 complaints and resolved 97.4% (1,100) of them.

CMOs continue to dominate the telecom landscape and thus attract the majority of user concerns. Out of 9,131 complaints directed specifically at cellular operators in May, 9,003 (98.6%) were resolved. Despite the high volume of complaints, the sector demonstrated commendable efficiency in redressal, especially when compared to other categories like fixed-line and internet services.

Key Breakdown of May 2025 Complaints:

Operator/Category Complaints Received Complaints Resolved Resolution Rate Jazz 3,543 3,517 99.3% Zong 2,724 2,687 98.6% Telenor 1,722 1,686 97.9% Ufone 1,129 1,100 97.4%

Internet Providers & Fixed-Line Services Also Face Scrutiny

In addition to mobile operators, 695 complaints were filed against internet service providers (ISPs) in May. PTA managed to resolve 629 cases, reflecting a resolution rate of 90.5%.

Complaints regarding basic telephony (landline services) totaled 126, with a relatively lower resolution rate of 89.7% (113 cases resolved), highlighting persistent customer service challenges in the fixed-line domain.

What Are Users Complaining About?

While the PTA does not disclose specifics of each complaint in its monthly report, common consumer grievances typically include:

Network coverage issues

Slow internet speeds

Billing errors

SIM registration problems

Unsolicited calls and SMS

Delayed customer support response

Telecom users are encouraged to report service issues via PTA’s Consumer Complaint Management System (CCMS), which allows consumers to lodge complaints directly against telecom providers.

The rising volume of consumer complaints underscores the growing demand for reliable, high-quality telecom services across Pakistan, particularly as more of the population becomes reliant on mobile internet for work, education, and entertainment.

Telecom operators may need to improve their network infrastructure and customer service to retain market trust. At the same time, PTA’s high resolution rate reflects improved responsiveness and regulatory oversight in addressing consumer concerns.

For now, Jazz, despite topping the complaint chart, can take some solace in its 99.3% resolution rate, but the broader trend signals a clear message: consumers are watching, and so is the regulator.

