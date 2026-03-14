Telecom operator Jazz received the highest number of consumer complaints in January 2026, followed by Zong, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The PTA reported that it received a total of 6,054 complaints from telecom consumers against various operators during January 2026. Out of these, 5,764 complaints — or 95.21 percent — were successfully resolved, reflecting a high resolution rate by service providers.

Jazz Tops Telecom Consumer Complaints in January 2026: PTA

According to official figures, the complaints were lodged against several segments of the telecom sector, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance and international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs).

Among mobile operators, Jazz received the highest number of complaints, totaling 2,292. Of these, 2,238 complaints (97.64 percent) were addressed.

Zong ranked second with 1,093 complaints, out of which 1,066 (97.53 percent) were resolved. Meanwhile, Telenor Pakistan received 921 complaints, with 843 (91.53 percent) successfully addressed.

Similarly, Ufone recorded 837 complaints, of which 773 (92.35 percent) were resolved during the same period.

The PTA noted that cellular mobile subscribers constitute the largest portion of the telecom subscriber base in Pakistan, which is why the majority of complaints originate from this segment. In total, 5,182 complaints were filed against cellular mobile operators, and 4,958 (95.68 percent) of these were resolved.

In addition to mobile services, the authority received 157 complaints related to basic telephony services, including those associated with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). Out of these, 153 complaints were resolved, reflecting a 97.45 percent resolution rate.

The PTA further reported 677 complaints against internet service providers, of which 619 (91.43 percent) were addressed during January.

The telecom regulator continues to monitor service quality and complaint resolution across operators to ensure improved service standards and consumer protection in the country’s telecommunications sector.