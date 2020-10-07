Jazz brings an amazing offer for its users who want to make calls to their loved one living in KSA and UAE. Jazz Offers Lowest Calling Rates For UAE and KSA. The offer is free of charges. You only need to dial a code and you will subscribe to this offer for a lifetime.

Offered Incentives:

Rs. 3.57/15 sec for UAE

Rs. 2.38/15 sec for KSA

How to Avail this offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *452#

Validity:

The offer is valid for a lifetime.

Price:

There is no subscription fee.

Terms and Conditions:

By dialing *452#, customer will be able to avail this offer without any charge

Once subscribed, the customer will be able to call Saudi Arabia at just Rs.2.38/15 sec & UAE at just Rs.3.57/15 sec.

Offer available on all Jazz packages

IDD calls to other destinations and all local calls will be charged as per package plan

Premium rate numbers are not eligible for the discount

Offer rates will not be available for International Roamers calling from Pakistan & abroad

The customer can un-subscribe the offer by dialing *452*4#

Limited time offer

Offer is subject to change anytime

Terms and Conditions apply

Call set up fee is applicable

Click here for General Terms & Conditions.

