



Jazz Super Ghanta offer is not new. However, the offer was first available in just Rs. 6. Now, the company has increased the rate if the package. Jazz Super Ghanta Offer is Now Available in Rs. 9. Not only this, but the company has also put the data limit. Earlier, the package gives you unlimited data for one hour. However now, after subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get 1GB data for one hour only.

Jazz Updates its Super Ghanta Offer- Now Available in Rs. 9

Offered Incentives:

1 GB Data for one Hour

How to Subscribe to this Offer:

To activate this offer, simply dial *638#

Price:

Jazz users can get this offer in Rs. 9

Validity:

The offer is valid for one hour only.

Terms and Conditions:

The bundle can be subscribed at any time of the day.

To check remaining incentive and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.

Internet bundle can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for the internet bundle.

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

The bundle is subject to change at anytime.

