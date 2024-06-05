Jazz Users Can Now Avail this Exciting Discount on Careem

Pakistan’s leading telecom network Jazz has announced a new exciting offer for its customers. With the special promo code, “JAZZ30,” Jazz users can now enjoy a 30% discount on their next ride through the Careem app. Whether you’re heading to work, meeting friends, or exploring the city, the discount facilitates your travel experience.

To avail of the offer, jazz users need to simply open the Careem app, enter the promo code “JAZZ30” when booking their ride, and watch the savings add up. The introduction of this promo code highlights Jazz’s commitment to improving the user experience and rewarding loyal users.

Furthermore, by offering this exclusive discount, Jazz aims to make travel more accessible and affordable for its users. It indicates the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional services beyond traditional telecommunications. However, it is pertinent to mention here that like other offers, terms and conditions also apply to this one.

