Jazz: VEON Reports 27.7% Revenue Increase

Jazz, JazzCash, and Mobilink Microfinance Bank, all part of the global tech company VEON, have seen a big increase in money made. These businesses together make up about one-third of VEON’s total income.

The companies grew their money by almost 28% compared to the same time last year. This is great news for VEON, as it shows that their work in Pakistan is doing really well.

Jazz, Pakistan’s biggest mobile network, now has over 71 million customers. Their digital services, like JazzCash for money, Tamasha for entertainment, and Garaj for cloud services, are also very popular. These services are helping Jazz grow quickly.

VEON says that their new way of doing business, called ServiceCo, is working well. This new way helps them focus on different areas like money, cloud services, and internet better.

The head of VEON in Pakistan, Aamir Ibrahim, is happy with the results. He says they are investing a lot of money in building a strong digital network for Pakistan. This will help the country grow its economy.