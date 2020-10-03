Now Make Calls to All Jazz Numbers with Voice Infinity Offer

Jazz brings an amazing offer for its prepaid users. Now Make Calls to All Jazz Numbers with Voice Infinity Offer. The offer gives you 100 Jazz minutes. The validity of these minutes is 180 days. To Subscribe to this offer, Jazz users need to dial *710#.

Now Make Calls to All Jazz Numbers with Voice Infinity Offer

Offered Incentives:

100 Jazz minutes

Check Also: Jazz Parho Monthly Supreme Bundle is Now Available at Half Price

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 710#.

Price:

The offer is available in Rs. 36.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one 180 days.

Terms and Conditions:

Upon dialing *710#, the customer will be subscribed to Voice Infinity Offer for exactly 180 calendar days.

This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *710# again to avail the bundle more than once.

All Jazz & Other network minutes/SMS/Data will be posted at the time of subscription.

Jazz & other network minutes and SMS will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit).

Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, to make a call, customers need a balance of Rs.0.15 through the bundle.

For Other Bundles Please visit: Jazz Call Packages