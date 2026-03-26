Jazz vs the New Telenor-Ufone Giant, Pakistan’s Telecom War Is About to Get Very Interesting

For nearly a decade, Jazz has been the undisputed king of Pakistan’s telecom market. With nearly 73.9 million subscribers and approximately 37 percent market share, it has led every meaningful metric: subscribers, revenue, 4G penetration, and digital services. No competitor has come close.

Jazz vs Telenor-Ufone merger is the rivalry that changes that calculation. The PTA has now granted technical approval for the Telenor-Ufone merger, and the combined entity, internally referred to as MergeCo, enters the market with a very specific set of advantages that Jazz cannot simply ignore.

The Numbers: How They Stack Up Right Now

Let’s start with the raw subscriber data, because it sets the stage for everything that follows.

Jazz leads Pakistan’s telecom market with nearly 73.9 million subscribers and the highest market share among all mobile operators at approximately 37 percent. Its 4G user base has surpassed 55.5 million, up 9.8 percent year-on-year, with 4G penetration reaching 75.2 percent.

The merged Telenor-Ufone entity will have roughly 72.45 million subscribers, just 1.45 million fewer than Jazz. On paper, that is almost dead even. In practice, that number is expected to drop as many subscribers hold SIMs from both Telenor and Ufone simultaneously and may consolidate onto a single connection post-merger. A realistic post-churn estimate puts MergeCo at closer to 65 million subscribers, still a massive base, but with a more visible gap behind Jazz.

Subscriber Comparison

Metric Jazz MergeCo Total Subscribers 73.9 million 72.45 million Post-Churn Estimate 73.9 million 65 million Market Share 37% 35% 4G Subscribers 55.5 million To be consolidated 4G Penetration 75.2% To be confirmed

Where MergeCo Has a Real Edge, And Where It Doesn’t

This is where the competitive picture becomes more nuanced, and frankly, more interesting than headline numbers suggest. If we isolate only the 2026 5G spectrum auction, the advantage is not as one-sided as it may initially appear.

PTML (Ufone) secured the largest chunk of the 3.5 GHz band, the global anchor for 5G. With 120 MHz in 3.5 GHz, it holds more than double the allocation of any single competitor in that band. That is not a minor edge; it is a capacity advantage.

In practical terms, this gives MergeCo a strong position in dense urban deployments, high-speed data throughput and handling large volumes of simultaneous users. If 5G becomes a story of speed and network capacity in cities, this spectrum position matters, a lot. But that is only one side of the equation.

Jazz, in contrast, built a far more balanced 5G portfolio across multiple bands. In the same auction, it acquired:

20 MHz in 700 MHz (low-band)

50 MHz in 2.3 GHz (mid-band)

70 MHz in 2.6 GHz (capacity layer)

50 MHz in 3.5 GHz

This makes Jazz the only operator with a complete spectrum stack, from coverage to capacity. And that distinction is critical. While MergeCo is heavily concentrated in high-capacity spectrum, Jazz is positioned to deliver:

wider geographic coverage (via 700 MHz)

better indoor penetration

more consistent nationwide performance

The takeaway is not simply “who has more spectrum,” but what kind of spectrum they hold. MergeCo’s strength lies in depth, with a large contiguous block in 3.5 GHz that is ideal for high-speed 5G in urban centers. Jazz’s strength lies in balance, being the only player with low, mid, and high-band 5G spectrum, better suited for nationwide rollout. This creates a clear strategic divide: MergeCo is built for capacity-first 5G, while Jazz is built for coverage-led 5G.

Spectrum Comparison (5G Auction Only)

Metric Jazz MergeCo (Ufone–Telenor) 3500 MHz (core 5G band) 50 MHz 120 MHz (largest share) 700 MHz (coverage layer) 20 MHz (only operator) 0 MHz 2300 MHz (mid-band) 50 MHz 0 MHz 2600 MHz (capacity layer) 70 MHz 60 MHz Overall Strategy Balanced portfolio High-capacity concentration

The picture becomes even more interesting when we factor in Telenor’s existing spectrum, which MergeCo will inherit through the merger. Telenor’s key spectrum holdings, 850 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2100 MHz, do not add to the core 5G layers like 3.5 GHz or 2.6 GHz. Yet they provide a complementary advantage that is critical for practical rollout.

The 850 MHz band can be refarmed for low-band 5G, functioning similarly to Jazz’s 700 MHz, and enabling MergeCo to expand coverage, improve indoor reception, and reach rural areas. Meanwhile, the 1800 and 2100 MHz bands strengthen existing 4G networks, which is essential because Pakistan’s initial 5G deployments will rely on Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture, where 5G rides on top of 4G. By reinforcing the LTE backbone, Telenor’s spectrum ensures a more stable and scalable rollout, delivering a smoother experience for early users. At the same time, these LTE bands can handle legacy voice and data traffic, freeing Ufone’s 3.5 GHz layer to focus purely on high-speed 5G capacity.

In other words, Telenor does not make MergeCo inherently faster, its spectrum does not add to peak 5G speed, but it will provide the foundation to actually deliver that speed at scale. Ufone contributes urban capacity and high-speed performance, while Telenor will add coverage, backbone strength, and nationwide deployability. Together, they create a network that combines depth with deployability, giving MergeCo a more complete and practical 5G strategy than Ufone alone could achieve.

Who has the Infrastructure Edge?

Spectrum is only half the equation. Physical infrastructure, towers, fibre, and coverage depth determine where those spectrum advantages actually reach users.

The merged entity currently operates around 26,000 telecom towers, many of which are located in close geographical proximity to each other. While consolidation will reduce that number as redundant towers are decommissioned, the rationalised network will be leaner and more cost-efficient, freeing up capital for 5G infrastructure investment rather than duplicated maintenance costs.

Telenor’s historic strength in rural and northern areas combined with Ufone’s urban and southern coverage is expected to create a truly nationwide network reach that neither operator could achieve independently. This is perhaps the most underappreciated advantage of the merger. Jazz has built its network dominance over decades. MergeCo inherits complementary geographic strengths from two separate operators, instantly.

Jazz, by comparison, operates over 16,000 active cell sites with over 25,000 kilometres of fibre-optic cable. On tower count alone, MergeCo starts with a significant lead, though tower count and network quality are not the same thing.

Infrastructure Comparison

Metric Jazz MergeCo Active Cell Sites / Towers 16,000+ ~26,000 (pre-rationalisation) Fibre Optic Network 25,000+ km To be assessed post-merger Geographic Strength Nationwide North + South complementary coverage Tower Rationalisation — Underway post-merger Shared Tower Conditions — PTA conditions apply for Jazz/Zong shared towers

Jazz’s Real Advantage: It Is Not Just a Telecom Anymore

If spectrum and towers were the only battlefield, MergeCo would enter this rivalry from a position of clear strength. But Jazz has spent the last several years building something that is considerably harder to replicate quickly: a digital ecosystem.

Jazz invested Rs58.7 billion in FY2025 to expand network capacity and accelerate its transition into an integrated digital services company under its JazzWorld strategy, targeting over 100 million customers across connectivity, fintech, entertainment, insurance, and digital platforms.

The numbers from that investment are striking. JazzCash maintained its leadership in digital financial services with over 58 million customers, while Ufone’s Upaisa has only 1.5 million active users. Jazz’s streaming platform Tamasha peaked at 25 million monthly active users during the Asia Cup 2025, with a sustained base of 17.5 million MAUs as of Q4 2025, while lifestyle app SIMOSA reached 24.1 million monthly active users in 2025.

This is the dimension where Jazz’s lead is most durable and most difficult to close.

ALSO READ: Your Telenor Number Is Not Going Anywhere, It Will Work on Ufone After the Merger

The 5G Race: Who Gets There First?

Pakistan’s 5G rollout is the defining competitive battleground of the next three to five years, and both operators are positioning aggressively.

Following the merger, MergeCo will leverage its acquired 5G spectrum to deliver advanced digital services to more than 65 million customers nationwide, with a phased rollout beginning in major urban centres before expanding to other regions.

Jazz has announced a planned $1 billion investment over the next three years to strengthen connectivity infrastructure and prepare its network for the phased introduction of 5G services.

Both operators are pointing toward the same starting line. The difference is that MergeCo enters the 5G race with a superior spectrum position, particularly in the critical 3.5 GHz band, while Jazz enters with superior brand equity, a larger existing 4G base, and a more mature digital revenue stream to fund the rollout. Speed of execution will matter enormously. Whichever operator delivers consistent, affordable 5G in Pakistan’s major cities first will define the market for years.

5G Readiness Comparison

Metric Jazz MergeCo 5G Spectrum Position Partial 3.5 GHz holdings Largest 3.5 GHz share in Pakistan 5G Investment Planned $1 billion over 3 years PTCL-backed capital deployment Rollout Strategy Phased — urban first Phased — urban first 5G Readiness Advantage Strong 4G base to migrate Superior spectrum portfolio Parent Backing VEON (Netherlands) PTCL (Government-backed)

What Pakistani Consumers Stand to Gain

The most important audience in this rivalry is not the operators or their investors; it is the 200 million subscribers who use these networks every day.

Intense competition between two near-equal giants is historically good for consumers. It drives investment in network quality, pushes pricing down, and accelerates the rollout of new technologies. If Jazz and MergeCo enter a genuine battle for 5G dominance, Pakistani consumers could see faster speeds, better coverage, and more competitive data pricing, outcomes the market has not delivered consistently enough for years.

The risk is the opposite scenario: two dominant players find an equilibrium that protects margins at the expense of consumer value, the kind of comfortable duopoly that reduces the urgency to compete aggressively.

Which of these plays out will depend on how ambitiously MergeCo chooses to use the considerable advantages it now holds and how forcefully Jazz responds to the first serious challenge to its market leadership in years.

Pakistan’s telecom war is no longer a foregone conclusion. It is, for the first time in a long time, genuinely open.