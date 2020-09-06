Jazz has introduced a number of offers for its both prepaid and postpaid users. The company impressively keep in mind the need of its users. Just like its other packages, Jazz Weekly Mega Bundle Lets You Stay Active All week Long. The bundle offers you 7 GB data. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code.

Jazz Weekly Mega Bundle Lets You Stay Active All Week Long

Offered Incentives:

7 GB data

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *159#

Check Also: Jazz Call Packages

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 210 incl. tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Terms and Conditions:

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

Click here for General Terms & Conditions.

Also Check: Jazz Internet Packages