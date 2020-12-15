Jazz 4G is Pakistan’s one of the 4G service provider. It always comes up with the packages keeping in mind the users’ need. The company has also introduced its Jazz World app containing information about its packages. There are some packages that are available on the app only. One of such packages is Jazz Weekly Premium. Jazz Weekly Premium Offer is Available in Just Rs 147. The offer gives you 3 GB data for seven days.

Offered Incentives:

3 GB

How to Activate the Offer:

The offer is exclusively available on Jazz World. Download the Jazz World App to subscribe to this offer.

Price

The offer is available in just Rs. 147

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Terms and Conditions:

The bundle can be subscribed at any time of the day.

To check remaining incentive and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.

Internet bundle can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for the internet bundle.

If you do not subscribe to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

The bundle is subject to change at anytime.

