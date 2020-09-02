Jazz has introduced a number of offers for its users. The company impressively keeps in mind the need of its users. Just like its other packages, Jazz Weekly Streamer Offer Lets You Stay online throughout the week. The package gives you 1 GB data. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code. Here are the details of the package.

Now Stay Online With Jazz Weekly Streamer Offer

Offered Incentives:

1 GB data

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *117*7#

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 95 incl. tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Terms and Conditions:

Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06 (Incl. tax)

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB

