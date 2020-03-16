Here is How to Avail Jazz Weekly Super Duper Bundle
Jazz has introduced a variety of Super Duper packages which are actually all-in-one offers. One of them is the Jazz Weekly Super Duper Bundle that gives you convenience for a whole week. Now stay connected with your loved ones all the time. Not only with those who are on the same network but also with the friends on the other networks.
Offered Incentives:
- 50 minutes to make calls to other networks
- 1500 Jazz+Warid minutes
- 1500 SMS
- 3 GB
How to Avail this offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *770#
Validity:
- This offer is valid for 7 days only.
Price:
- Jazz users can avail this offer in just Rs. 199 incl. tax
Terms and conditions:
- Upon dialing *770#, customer will be subscribed to Weekly Super Duper Offer for exact 7 calendar days
- This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *770# again to avail the bundle more than once
- All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day
- Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)
- Free Data MBs are usable on both 3G & 4G
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
- Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, a balance of Rs.0.15 needed to make calls through bundle
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB