Jazz has introduced a variety of Super Duper packages which are actually all-in-one offers. One of them is the Jazz Weekly Super Duper Bundle that gives you convenience for a whole week. Now stay connected with your loved ones all the time. Not only with those who are on the same network but also with the friends on the other networks.

Here is How to Avail Jazz Weekly Super Duper Bundle

Offered Incentives:

50 minutes to make calls to other networks

1500 Jazz+Warid minutes

1500 SMS

3 GB

How to Avail this offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *770#

Validity:

This offer is valid for 7 days only.

Price:

Jazz users can avail this offer in just Rs. 199 incl. tax

Terms and conditions: