Jazz keeps on introducing new offers keeping in mind the need of its users. Here comes another offer for prepaid users, who prefer to use WhatsApp. Jazz Weekly WhatsApp Bundle is Available in Just Rs. 20. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 1500 SMS and 25 MB data for a week. The subscription details of the package are as follows

Jazz Weekly WhatsApp and SMS Bundle is Available in Just Rs. 20

Offered Incentives:

25 MB data

1500 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *101*1*07#

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 20.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Terms and Conditions: