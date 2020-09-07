Jazz Weekly WhatsApp Bundle is Available in Just Rs. 20
Jazz keeps on introducing new offers keeping in mind the need of its users. Here comes another offer for prepaid users, who prefer to use WhatsApp. Jazz Weekly WhatsApp Bundle is Available in Just Rs. 20. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 1500 SMS and 25 MB data for a week. The subscription details of the package are as follows
Jazz Weekly WhatsApp and SMS Bundle is Available in Just Rs. 20
Offered Incentives:
- 25 MB data
- 1500 SMS
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *101*1*07#
Check Also: Jazz Call Packages
Price:
- The offer is available in just Rs. 20.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one week.
Check Also: Jazz WhatsApp Packages 2020 – Daily, Weekly, Monthly WhatsApp Bundle
Terms and Conditions:
- Limited time offer, offer is subject to change anytime
- Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB