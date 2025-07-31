Jazz & Zong Lead 4G Speed in Pakistan, but Voice & SMS Quality Varies: PTA QoS Q2 Survey

Pakistan’s mobile networks are getting faster but not equally so. The latest Quality of Service (QoS) report by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) offers a deep look into how the country’s major mobile operators are performing across calls, data, coverage, and messaging. According to the PTA QoS Q2 survey, from April to June 2025, PTA tested the networks of Jazz, Zong, Telenor, and Ufone in 19 cities, using over 43,000 voice calls, thousands of SMS tests, and more than 340,000 data samples. The results show that while internet speeds are improving, voice and SMS services still need work in many parts of the country.

Who’s Fastest? Jazz and Zong Take the Lead

In terms of download speed, Jazz was the top performer in 16 cities. Zong came first in the remaining three, making both operators stand out in this category. In Karachi Central, Jazz reached 32.52 Mbps, followed by Zong with 21.92 Mbps. Zong also led in places like Jatoi, while Jazz held its lead in areas like Mardan.

Even in smaller cities like Buner and Pindi Bhattian, Jazz remained ahead. When tested through third-party apps (to mirror real-life conditions), the rankings stayed the same. In Bahawalpur and Multan, for example, Jazz crossed 40 Mbps, while Zong wasn’t far behind. Telenor and Ufone, however, often struggled to reach 15 Mbps, and in some areas, they fell below 5 Mbps.

The story was similar for upload speeds. Jazz came first in 10 cities, and Zong in 9. Telenor and Ufone generally landed in third or fourth place, even in major cities.

Network Coverage: Ufone Does Better Than Expected

While not the fastest, Ufone showed impressive network coverage. It met PTA’s benchmarks for 4G and fallback 3G coverage in 18 cities, putting it on par with Jazz.

Zong followed close behind but had three cities, like Buner and Risalpur where it didn’t meet the required coverage levels. Telenor fared the worst in this category, falling short in 13 out of 19 cities, especially in areas where 3G still plays a role.

Latency and Browsing: A Mixed Bag

Latency refers to how quickly your phone communicates with a server—a major factor for video calls, games, and browsing. Jazz and Zong led again, keeping ping times low in all 19 cities tested through third-party apps.

Jazz averaged 59.8 milliseconds, and Zong was nearly the same at 59.5 ms. Ufone and Telenor had higher latencies, particularly during automode testing (which checks how phones handle switching between network types). Ufone, for instance, met PTA’s standard in only 10 of the 19 cities.

When it came to loading web pages, Jazz and Ufone performed best. Their speeds were within acceptable limits in every city. Zong and Telenor had occasional issues; Zong failed the loading time test in cities like Mardan and Mansehra.

Voice Calls: Jazz Leads, Others Need Work

Voice services were judged using five key metrics, including how often calls connect, how long it takes to connect, and the clarity of the audio. Jazz scored the highest here, passing 94 of 95 test points.

Ufone and Zong had a few misses but still performed reasonably well. Telenor had trouble in many places. It failed to meet voice quality standards in 13 areas, including Buner, where its call setup success rate dropped to 96.65%, under the 98% threshold.

Call connection times also varied. Jazz connected calls the fastest, just over two seconds in most cities. Ufone’s call setup times were slower, sometimes over five seconds, especially in rural areas.

SMS Services: Ufone Ranks First

Though SMS isn’t used as much as it used to be, it’s still important—especially during power outages or emergencies. Here, Ufone outshone everyone else. It met PTA’s standards in 36 out of 38 cities. Zong was close behind with 33, while Jazz and Telenor had more issues.

Telenor again had the weakest results, failing to meet SMS delivery or success benchmarks in 10 cities. Delays were especially noticeable in areas like Matiari.

What It Means for You

The PTA QoS Q2 survey report tells a clear story: where you live and which network you use make a big difference.

Jazz is the best bet for consistent internet and call quality.

Zong is very close behind, especially in city centers.

Ufone may not be the fastest, but it has solid coverage and strong SMS delivery.

Telenor needs improvement in multiple areas, especially for voice and SMS.

PTA QoS Q2 Survey: Why This Matters

As Pakistan moves toward adopting 5G, the basics like call clarity, signal strength, and fast loading still need attention. A strong mobile experience is not just about speed; it’s about reliability.

PTA’s report helps keep mobile operators accountable. For users, it’s a tool to make better choices. And for telecom providers, it’s a wake-up call: fixing service gaps isn’t optional; it’s essential.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Adds 1.38 Million New 3G/4G Users in June 2025: PTA Report