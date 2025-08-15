JazzCash and EFU Life Launch Pakistan’s First Fully Digital Insurance Journey

JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading digital wallet, and EFU Life, one of the country’s premier life and health insurers, have partnered to launch a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end digital insurance journey set to reshape the way millions of Pakistanis access insurance.

This strategic collaboration aims to simplify and digitize the entire insurance value chain from instant policy subscription to seamless servicing and claims, making insurance more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly than ever before.

From instant policy subscription via multiple digital touchpoints, to seamless customer servicing and 24-hour claim settlement, the entire process is being reimagined with speed, transparency, and accessibility at its core.

The partnership is rooted in an omni-channel approach, ensuring customers can engage across app, call center, web, or even WhatsApp anytime, anywhere. The experience will be further enriched with value-added features such as health advisory, wellness benefits, and digital claim tracking, all bundled within affordable plans.

Speaking at the ceremony, Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash, commented:

“With insurance penetration at just 0.87% in Pakistan, there’s a clear gap in both access and awareness. Through this partnership with EFU Life, we’re using technology to close that gap, delivering affordable coverage at scale and enabling millions to safeguard their futures with insurance that is tailored to their needs.”

Mohammed Ali Ahmed, CEO of EFU Life, added to this: “This launch marks a major step forward in EFU Life’s mission to democratize insurance access in Pakistan. For too long, protection products have been seen as complex, slow, and out of reach for many. By combining our product innovation and underwriting expertise with JazzCash’s unmatched digital reach, we are creating an experience that is fast, fair, and frictionless. This is more than just a digital channel, it’s a transformation of the entire insurance journey, enabling us to serve customers with the speed, trust, and convenience they deserve. Our focus remains on delivering solutions that truly meet the needs of people, wherever they are, and this collaboration is a strong testament to that commitment.”

By combining JazzCash’s national scale of over 20 million active users and EFU Life’s product and actuarial expertise, this collaboration is poised to deliver transformative impact across Pakistan. From urban centers to remote communities, it opens the door to secure, digital-first protection for underserved populations who have long been excluded from traditional insurance channels.

At its core, this partnership is about making protection practical and reaching more people through easier channels, with products that fit real needs.

