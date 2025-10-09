JazzCash Buy Now Pay Later Brings 3-Month Installments for Xiaomi Devices in Pakistan

For Pakistani tech lovers, upgrading to the latest Xiaomi gadgets just got easier. JazzCash has introduced its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) feature for Xiaomi products, letting customers buy what they love now and pay later in three equal monthly installments.

The service covers Xiaomi’s most popular products, from smartphones and smartwatches to wireless earbuds and accessories, giving users a flexible, budget-friendly way to stay connected with the latest technology.

How the JazzCash Buy Now, Pay Later Plan Works

The JazzCash BNPL feature divides the total purchase cost into three equal monthly installments, charged as follows:

1st Installment: Deducted instantly at the time of purchase.

2nd Installment: Deducted automatically 30 days later.

3rd Installment: Deducted 60 days after the original purchase.

The 15% service charge is applied to the total purchase value.

Whether it’s a new Xiaomi 14T smartphone, Redmi Buds 5 Pro, or the sleek Mi Smart Band 8, customers can now shop smarter and spread the cost with ease.

Where to Access JazzCash Buy Now, Pay Later

You can access JazzCash’s BNPL feature across three convenient platforms, both online and offline:

Brand’s Physical Stores

At participating Xiaomi retail outlets, simply scan the JazzCash QR Code displayed at checkout. If your account is eligible, the Buy Now, Pay Later option will appear instantly on your JazzCash app.

Brand’s Website Checkout

Shopping online? Select JazzCash Buy Now, Pay Later under the JazzCash icon in the payment options menu. Your first installment will be processed at checkout, with the next two automatically deducted later.

JazzCash App

Make sure you have the latest version of the JazzCash app. If not, reinstall it to access the feature easily:

In the new app version, BNPL is visible on the main screen.

In older versions, you can find it under the Marketplace icon.

Why Xiaomi and JazzCash Make a Strong Pair

The partnership between Xiaomi and JazzCash is a perfect blend of innovation and accessibility. Xiaomi, known for offering high-quality tech at unbeatable prices, has built a strong presence in Pakistan’s mid-range and premium markets.

Its product range, from flagship smartphones and smartwatches to wireless headphones and smart home accessories, caters to students, professionals, and tech enthusiasts alike.

By integrating with JazzCash’s BNPL service, Xiaomi products are now more attainable than ever, allowing customers to buy premium gadgets without the upfront financial burden.

With simple onboarding, automatic deductions, and transparent pricing, the Buy Now, Pay Later model is quickly becoming a preferred choice for digital consumers.

