JazzCash Strengthens Pakistan’s payments ecosystem with Mastercard Partnership

JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading digital wallet, announces a partnership with payment technology leader Mastercard to advance financial inclusion by strengthening Pakistan’s payments ecosystem. The partnership enables merchants throughout Pakistan to accept digital payments from customers, digitize their supply chain, and move to cashless operations.

In a first for Pakistan, merchants and consumers who sign up for JazzCash wallet will be able to benefit from a wide range of Mastercard’s digital solutions and capabilities to pay for orders and services via all digital channels as well as make online payments in a fast, safe and convenient manner.

Elias Yazbeck, Head of JazzCash, said:

“Our partnership with Mastercard will provide merchants and customers in Pakistan with more options to safely and efficiently make digital payments at a time when this is crucially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Longer term, I’m confident that our partnership will improve Pakistan’s much-needed financial inclusion targets and contribute to the development of a digitally integrated economy.

Magdy Hassan, Mastercard’s General Manager for Egypt & Pakistan, said:

“Pakistan is ramping up its technological infrastructure and digitization efforts. We are therefore pleased to collaborate with JazzCash to drive digital transformation initiatives and reduce the use of cash across the country. We are confident that this partnership will not only provide customers with a much simpler, faster and safer way of making payments, but that it will also equip them with the necessary tools for a newer and revitalized digital economy, advancing financial and economic inclusion across the region.”

JazzCash customers will also have access to Mastercard’s virtual and branded debit cards that can be used in 55,000 points of sale and ATMs in Pakistan, in addition to JazzCash merchants and e-commerce sites.