JazzCash & Payoneer Celebrate Creativity with Freelancer of the Year Award 2024: Apply Now!

JazzCash and Payoneer have once again joined hands to celebrate the outstanding contributions of Pakistan’s freelancing community. The nation’s top freelancers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders will shine at the 4th Payoneer XBorder Excellence Awards, powered by JazzCash. The highly anticipated JazzCash Freelancer of the Year Award 2024 will recognize freelancers’ hard work and creativity on a global stage.

JazzCash Introduces Freelancer Of The Year Award 2024

JazzCash introduces the “JazzCash Freelancer of the Year Award”, a distinction dedicated to honoring exceptional achievements in freelancing. This award is open to freelancers who have linked their Payoneer account with JazzCash and performed transactions between the two platforms.

JazzCash will hold an exclusive event on December 4, 2024, in Lahore to celebrate the exceptional contributions of top Pakistani freelancers. With the growing influence of Pakistan’s freelancers in the global economy, this platform will serve as a festival of their innovation and success. Freelancers can apply for the award by registering at this link: Apply Now. Keep in mind that the registration deadline is November 30. So, don’t miss your chance to showcase your achievements and compete for this prestigious title.

Terms & Conditions:

Applicants need to link their Payoneer account with JazzCash.

Eligible participants must complete transactions from Payoneer to JazzCash.

Whether you’re a seasoned freelancer or just starting, this is an amazing opportunity to gain recognition, inspire others, and connect with the industry’s best. So, what are you you waiting for? Start making your Payoneer-to-JazzCash transactions now and take your shot at becoming Pakistan’s Freelancer of the Year!

