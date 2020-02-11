Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, recently concluded its annual flagship business events, Jazz Business Connects. At these events, it signed contracts with several companies to provide them tailored digital financial services to help achieve better business outcomes. One such important signing was between Jazz and Green Crescent Trust, a non-profit organization in Sindh that focuses on education and development.

JazzCash to facilitate payments for Green Crescent Trust

The contract was signed by Green Crescent Trust’s CEO, Zahid Saeed & Jazz’s Chief Enterprise Officer Syed Ali Naseer. As part of the agreement, Jazz Business shall provide a solution that enables the trust to collect fees from over 29,000 students through JazzCash as well as providing salary disbursement solution for their staff.

Syed Ali Naseer expressed his views on the signing saying, “We support Green Crescent’s vision to educate children across Sindh and are honored to facilitate them digitally by providing them a cost-effective way of managing their payments through JazzCash”.

Zahid Saeed said about the arrangement, “We are looking forward to working with Jazz to streamline our financial operations for our network of more than 150 schools in Thar. We will be able to collect the nominal fee from our students as well as disburse salaries to our staff through this agreement“.

Jazz aims to reshape the way companies work by enabling them to take the leap towards digitalization. For this reason, it has entered various partnerships with big local names to assist them in achieving their goals.