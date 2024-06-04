JazzCash Win an Electric Bike with JazzCash’s Exciting New Offer

JazzCash has introduced an exciting new offer for its customers. All Jazzcash users have the chance to enter a lucky draw to win an electric bike. All they have to do is use their JazzCash Debit Card at ATMs, for online shopping, or at POS terminals to qualify for the draw. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the promotion applies to both Mastercard Debit Card and Women Debit Card holders.

Only one transaction is required to enter the draw and one lucky user will be getting a new electric bike. The campaign is valid from June 1st to June 30th, giving you a full month to participate. The winner will be announced and contacted within 15 working days after the campaign ends.

You must keep in mind that the more you use your card, the higher are your chances of winning. This is a great opportunity for JazzCash users to get more out of their everyday transactions.

So, don’t miss out on this exciting offer and use your JazzCash Debit Card today and stand a chance to win an electric bike!

