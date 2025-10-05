Jazz’s GameNow Partners with Garena Free Fire to Power Pakistan’s Esports Future

GameNow, Jazz’s premier gaming platform, has entered a landmark partnership with Garena Free Fire for the Free Fire World Series – Pakistan Qualifiers 2025, one of the world’s most prestigious esports tournaments.

Today, Pakistan is home to over 40 million active gamers, with esports rapidly becoming one of the most powerful avenues of entertainment and opportunity for youth. At the heart of this movement is Garena Free Fire, Pakistan’s #1 mobile game, where millions of players compete daily.

Jazz, through supporting this tournament, is giving Pakistani gamers a global stage to showcase their talent, while positioning GameNow as the nation’s one-stop solution for gaming, offering data bundles, vouchers, subscriptions, tournaments, and streaming on an all-in-one platform.

Speaking at the event, Arsalan Qamar, Head of Gaming, expressed, “At Jazz, we believe gaming and Esports as more than just entertainment – they are a powerful driver of culture, community, and digital innovation in Pakistan. With GameNow, we are proud to partner with the Garena Free Fire World Series 2025 to give our youth the stage to showcase their talent globally. Through exclusive Free Fire bundles and our one-stop platform, GameNow, we are making gaming more accessible than ever.”

This milestone marks a significant step in the emergence of an esports culture in Pakistan. With GameNow, Jazz is harnessing talent, ambition, and technology to inspire the next generation of gamers, empowering them to evolve from local players to global contenders and cementing Pakistan’s place on the international esports map.

