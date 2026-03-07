JazzWorld Supports Customers in the Middle East with Free Data Amid Regional Disruptions

JazzWorld, Pakistan’s leading integrated digital ServiceCo, has introduced a support initiative to assist customers currently traveling or residing in parts of the Middle East amid the ongoing regional crisis.

As uncertainty and travel disruptions affect many Pakistanis in the region, the initiative aims to help them remain connected with family members during this challenging period. Under the measure, JazzWorld will provide free data to over 165,000 Jazz customers currently registered on international roaming networks across the GCC Countries.

The support includes 200 MBs of data, effective from March 07 till March 09, enabling customers to stay in touch with their families when communication matters the most. The benefit will be provisioned automatically, requiring no action from customers. Users will receive an SMS notification confirming activation once the offer is enabled.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the evolving situation in the region,” said Kazim Mujtaba, President Jazz GSM. “In moments like these, the ability to stay connected with family and loved ones becomes increasingly important. Through this small gesture, we hope to provide some reassurance and help our customers remain in touch with those who matter the most.”

The measure reflects JazzWorld’s continued commitment to supporting its customers during times of need and ensuring that essential communication remains available wherever they may be.

