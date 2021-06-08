Jeff Bezos along with his brother will fly to Space Next Month

Jeff Bezos is going to space, and he’ll be accompanied by his brother. The announcement was made through Instagram video by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. He claims that he and his brother Mark would go into space on July 20th onboard a rocket developed by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space business. The company said in May that this would be the planned date for the first crewed trip, but did not disclose if Bezos himself would be on board.

“I’ve wanted to go to space since I was five years old,” Bezos, 57, said on Instagram on Monday morning. “On July 20th, I will embark on that adventure with my brother.” My closest friend and I embarked on the most incredible journey.

Blue Origin plans to launch New Shepard with humans aboard for the first time on July 20. Because New Shepard is a suborbital rocket, the journey to space will be short. From takeoff to landing, the full experience will take roughly 10 to 15 minutes.

Though Blue Origin has not stated how much regular tickets will cost, the company has stated that one seat will be given to the winner of a month-long auction currently underway. The bidding started at $2.8 million on Monday morning, but after Blue Origin’s announcement, it jumped to $3.2 million.



