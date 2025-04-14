Join Jazz Fanpulse on Tamasha, Earn Points, and Win Prizes. Here’s How?

Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, Jazz, is turning up the cricket excitement with the launch of its interactive campaign, Fanpulse, on the Tamasha app. With the catchy slogan “Jeetna hai? Easy hai!” The campaign invites cricket fans across the country to not just watch — but actively participate in the thrill of each match and win big along the way.

Join the Cricket Craze with Jazz Laals vs. Jazz Sherdils

Getting in on the action is simpler than you think. Download the Tamasha app and choose your team — Jazz Laals or Jazz Sherdils. Once you’ve picked a side, you’re eligible to participate in live match-day quizzes throughout the ongoing cricket season.

Here’s How It Works:

Download the Tamasha App and select your team: Jazz Laals or Jazz Sherdils

Participate in Fanpulse by answering live questions during each match

Earn points 1 point for regular answers, 3 points for bonus questions

Climb the leaderboard, help your team win, and unlock exciting prizes

Jazz has taken this remarkable step to reignite the nation’s love for cricket by bringing interactive entertainment right to fans’ fingertips. As the official digital lifestyle partner of PSL X, Jazz continues to bridge technology and sports, offering a uniquely engaging experience for fans across Pakistan.

Even if you’re not a hardcore cricket buff, Fanpulse makes it easy to enjoy the thrill of the game and walk away with prizes — it’s cricket reimagined through digital innovation.

This isn’t just about reinforcing Jazz as Pakistan’s cricket superpower — it’s a smart move to amplify digital participation using the energy and nationwide excitement of PSL X. It’s your chance to support your favorite team, test your cricket knowledge, and be part of one of Pakistan’s most electrifying sporting moments — all from your smartphone.

