Photography is more than taking pictures—it’s about capturing stories. TECNO, the AI-powered smartphone brand, invites photography enthusiasts worldwide to enter the TECNO’s Shot on Camon 2025 Contest and showcase their creativity using the TECNO Camon smartphone.

Running from May 1st to September 30th, this year’s contest offers incredible rewards: a $10,000 Grand Prize, theme-based cash awards, a trip to London, and the latest TECNO smartphones.

Join TECNO’s Shot on CAMON 2025 – Win $10,000, London Trip & Much More

This edition highlights TECNO’s FlashSnap technology—a one-tap photo mode that enables users to take clear, stable shots even in fast-moving scenes. With the Camon 40 Series, everyday users can achieve professional-quality results effortlessly.

To ensure fair and expert judging of the Shot on Camon contest, TECNO has once again partnered with Amateur Photographer, the world’s longest-running photography magazine. Entries will be evaluated by a panel from both TECNO and the magazine based on instant capture ability, emotional impact, use of light and colour, composition and image quality.

Participants can select any one of the three themes to submit their entry:

Snap Every Pulse – Show the energy of life: cityscapes, nature, or culture.

– Show the energy of life: cityscapes, nature, or culture. Snap All Fleeting Bonds – Highlight the warmth of relationships—family, friends, pets.

– Highlight the warmth of relationships—family, friends, pets. Snap Any Motion – Capture dynamic movement in action or everyday moments.

Photos must be original, high resolution, and include a visible TECNO watermark. Duplicate submissions will be disqualified.

Prizes & Recognition

The best entry will win the grand prize of $10,000 and the title of “TECNO Photography Master”. Each category winner will get a $5000 gold prize, a $3000 silver prize and a $1000 bronze prize. The winners will also earn a chance to join the London Photography Tour.

Moreover, the best monthly regional entry will win a Camon 40 Pro device. The top 10 Instagram Reel creators will get a Camon 40 Premier 5G smartphone and the title of “TECNO Friend”. All winning entries will get featured in TECNO’s global exhibitions, TECNO photo books, and online platforms.

Steps to Participate

Capture Your Shot

Use a TECNO Camon phone. Make sure the TECNO watermark is visible.

Choose a Category:

Pick the theme that best fits your image. One theme per photo.

Submit Your Entry:

Post on Instagram or Facebook with hashtags: #ShotOnCamon and #TECNOCamon40Series

with hashtags: #ShotOnCamon and #TECNOCamon40Series Email to: [email protected] Subject : [City Name] + @InstagramHandle + ShotOnCamon Body : Theme + Photo Title Attachments : High-res image (JPG, under 30MB, short edge ≥1000px), EXIF screenshot



The Shot on Camon contest is TECNO’s celebration of everyday storytelling—proving that powerful photography doesn’t require professional equipment. All it takes is a sharp eye, a creative spark, and the right phone.

Join the contest. Capture your best moment. And let the world see your story. For more details, visit TECNO’s official website:https://www.tecno-mobile.com/pak/news/detail/#/1909