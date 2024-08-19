Joshua Cheptegei and Infinix: A Partnership for Progress

Infinix, a popular tech brand tailored for young consumers, proudly celebrates Joshua Cheptegei, the brand ambassador from Uganda, for his gold medal victory in the 10,000m race at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Cheptegei set a new Olympic record of 26:43.14, showcasing his dedication, speed, and strategic skill on the track.

“Infinix is proud to celebrate Joshua Cheptegei’s remarkable Olympic triumph and continue our partnership in driving progress and empowering youth. Cheptegei’s inspiring achievements on the track and our joint efforts to bridge the digital divide exemplify our shared values of excellence, innovation, and creating a brighter future for young generations.” Lake Hu, Chief Marketing Officer at Infinix.

At 28, Cheptegei is a leading figure in long-distance running, holding world records in the 5,000m, 10,000m, and 15km events. In 2020, he became the first person to run 5 kilometers in under 13 minutes (12:51). With four world championships to his name, Cheptegei is a standout distance runner of his generation.

As a brand ambassador for Infinix’s latest NOTE 40 Series, Joshua Cheptegei represents the perfect fusion of athletic speed and cutting-edge technology. The NOTE 40 Series offers significant advancements in performance, including 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge, Wireless MagCharge, and a custom power management chip Cheetah X1. These features set new standards in mid-range fast-charging smartphones.

Beyond sports sponsorship, Infinix and Joshua Cheptegei are also working to bridge the digital divide in Uganda. Their partnership focuses on equipping underserved schools with Infinix’s latest technology, including laptops and tablets, to enhance digital literacy for students and teachers. This initiative, in collaboration with the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation (JCDF), aims to provide essential tech resources to his school at the Multipurpose block and Library.

With a focus on educational equality, Infinix aims to deliver AI education globally, inspiring and empowering the next generation to harness the transformative power of AI and machine learning for sustainable development. Infinix’s “Get In Now” brand attitude resonates with Cheptegei’s spirit of breaking boundaries and self-transcendence. Together, Infinix and Cheptegei are set to captivate the world with their shared commitment to pushing boundaries and achieving excellence in sports, technology, and education.

