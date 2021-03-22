If you are from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, you would be viewing several billboards and streamers throughout the twin-city with a question, ” Jovi Ke Andar Kya Hai?” The question is accompanied by a purple colour logo revealing a man carrying something at back. While this question kept on roaming on my mind all the time, I decided to search for it. By writing Jovi Pakistan on Google, I was directed to Jovi.com.pk. The website is under development right now However, on the home page, it’s revealed that the Jovi is a project of Vortex International.

Vortex Internation is an Islamabad based software house that offers app and web development services to other companies. It seems like they are building their own trademark under the Jovi platform.

Jovi ke Andar kya hai- A million-dollar Question

By this message, one thing is for sure: it is an e-commerce platform, from where users can order things. On more research, I got to know that Jovi is an upcoming Pakistani based startup-like Foodpanda, however, it has also added grocery in order to make its platform unique.

Initially, the company is starting its journey from Twin cites. If this company is actually worth the hype, it will surely give tough competition to Foodpande and Daraz.

On a lighter note, how would we know Jovi kay Andar kya hay? Release the teaser part two as well as this question is getting annoying day by day. Moreover, the company has copied Graana- a real estate company when it comes to advertisement strategy.

We hope that Jovi is worth the hype and not just another disappointment like Foodpanda and Bykea.

Also Read: Foodpanda Partners With Brandverse To Ease Grocery-Shopping With Ecommerce