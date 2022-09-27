JS Bank’s Zindigi Wins Pakistan Technology Excellence Award For Fintech Banking

The point worth mentioning here is that the Asian Technology Excellence Awards aims to recognize exceptional companies which ride the digital disruption wave and lead the technological revolution together with the digital transformation journeys in their respective industries. So, winning such an award is definitely a great achievement by Zindigi App powered by JS Bank. Zindigi’s Chief Officer Noman Azhar stated that:

“Given the tightening monetary policy and increasing policy rates by Pakistan’s Central Bank, Zindigi aims to promote a saving culture by providing its customers with a multitude of avenues to invest and grow their wealth. Zindigi is all about listening to our customers and providing them not only with the requisite services but also the experience that makes their lives easier. We are truly honored and humbled at being recognized for this and winning the Pakistan Technology Excellence Award for a Fintech.”

The app also offers wealth management within its product suite which is not offered by any other financial services provider in the country. All the users can participate in money market funds, income funds, and equity trading digitally as low as Rs 100 within the app.

