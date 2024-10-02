Julian Assange Pleads Guilty to “Journalism” to Secure Release

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has spoken out for the first time since his release from prison, revealing that he pleaded guilty to “journalism” in order to secure his freedom. Assange addressed the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, France.

During his speech, Assange criticized the treatment he received during his years of incarceration. He expressed concern about the chilling effect his case has had on human rights and freedom of expression.

Assange spent most of the last 14 years either in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London or in Belmarsh Prison. He was eventually extradited to the United States and faced charges related to his work with WikiLeaks.

In order to avoid a lengthy trial and potential extradition to the United States, Assange pleaded guilty to charges related to his role in obtaining and publishing classified documents. However, he insists that his actions were protected by freedom of the press.

Julian Assange plea deal has been met with mixed reactions. Some argue that it was a necessary step to secure his release, while others criticize it as a compromise of journalistic principles.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has expressed alarm at Assange’s treatment, saying that his case has had a chilling effect on human rights. The assembly has called for urgent action to protect freedom of expression and ensure that journalists are not persecuted for their work.

Assange’s case has raised important questions about the limits of government surveillance and the role of journalists in holding powerful institutions accountable. His plea guilty to “journalism” serves as a stark reminder of the risks that journalists face in their pursuit of the truth.