‘Just Dance 2023’ goes live on November 22nd

Good news for those who love to play Just Dance, one of the best dance games in town. Just Dance is going to officially enter the live-services market with the launch of Just Dance 2023. The latest game will support up to six online players at a time and in a few times, unlocking a full game that can be successfully played with friends. Like before, the studio has promised regular free content updates for the next few years that include fresh game modes, songs, and themed seasons.

Advertisement

With this, the company has announced that Just Dance 2023 is launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch on November 22nd. However, Google Stadia will launch later and the date is not announced yet.

It means for the very first time, Just Dance players would be able to enjoy the game with their friends live and online. Just Dance 2023 will allow players to team up with different people they know or other people around the world. Moreover, it has an emoji communication system that will the conversation better. Since this game supports cross-platform play it becomes more interesting. Other than this, there’s always local multiplayer for in-person dance-offs.

At the launch, Just Dance 2023 will incorporate 40 new universes and songs that will include “Physical” by Dua Lipa and “More” by K/DA.The studio name Ubisoft that is going to live this game will make this game best with their expertise, ideas, and online multiplayer.

Also Read: Backbone One: A PlayStation like controller for iPhone