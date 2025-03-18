Just Pay PKR 12,900 in Installments to Buy vivo V50

vivo is renowned for launching phones with unique designs and decent specs. The vivo V50 is one such example that has been launched recently in the midrange segment. The phone features a 120 Hz AMOLED HDR 10+ display, SD 7 Gen 3 chipset, 6000 mAh battery, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 140,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo V50 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo V50.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 12,900 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 38,650 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

vivo V50 Specs

Category Details Body Dimensions 163.3 x 76.7 x 7.4 / 7.6 / 7.7 mm Weight 189 g or 199 g (6.67 oz) SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM IP Rating IP68/IP69 dust tight and water resistant (high pressure water jets; immersible up to 1.5m for 30 min) Display Type AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz, 1300 nits (HBM), 4500 nits (peak) Size 6.77 inches, 110.9 cm² (~88.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2392 pixels (~388 ppi density) Protection Diamond Shield Glass Platform OS Android 15, up to 3 major Android upgrades, Funtouch 15 Chipset Qualcomm SM7550-AB Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.63 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 720 Memory Card Slot No Internal Storage 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM (UFS 2.2) Main Camera Dual Cameras 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.55″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF Features Color spectrum sensor, Zeiss optics, Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS, OIS Selfie Camera Single 50 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF Features Zeiss optics, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No Communications WLAN Yes Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, QZSS, BDS, NavIC NFC No Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type Si/C 6000 mAh Charging 90W wired, PD

Reverse wired Miscellaneous Colors Rose Red, Titanium Grey, Starry Night