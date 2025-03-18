Just Pay PKR 12,900 in Installments to Buy vivo V50

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 18, 2025
vivo V50 in installments

vivo is renowned for launching phones with unique designs and decent specs. The vivo V50 is one such example that has been launched recently in the midrange segment. The phone features a 120 Hz AMOLED HDR 10+ display, SD 7 Gen 3 chipset, 6000 mAh battery, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 140,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo V50 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo V50.

Rs 12,900 x 12
Rs 38,650 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

vivo V50 Specs

Category Details
Body
Dimensions 163.3 x 76.7 x 7.4 / 7.6 / 7.7 mm
Weight 189 g or 199 g (6.67 oz)
SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
IP Rating IP68/IP69 dust tight and water resistant (high pressure water jets; immersible up to 1.5m for 30 min)
Display
Type AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz, 1300 nits (HBM), 4500 nits (peak)
Size 6.77 inches, 110.9 cm² (~88.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2392 pixels (~388 ppi density)
Protection Diamond Shield Glass
Platform
OS Android 15, up to 3 major Android upgrades, Funtouch 15
Chipset Qualcomm SM7550-AB Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×2.63 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 720
Memory
Card Slot No
Internal Storage 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM (UFS 2.2)
Main Camera
Dual Cameras 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.55″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
Features Color spectrum sensor, Zeiss optics, Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS, OIS
Selfie Camera
Single 50 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
Features Zeiss optics, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
Communications
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, QZSS, BDS, NavIC
NFC No
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Si/C 6000 mAh
Charging 90W wired, PD
Reverse wired
Miscellaneous
Colors Rose Red, Titanium Grey, Starry Night

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

