Just Pay PKR 12,900 in Installments to Buy vivo V50
vivo is renowned for launching phones with unique designs and decent specs. The vivo V50 is one such example that has been launched recently in the midrange segment. The phone features a 120 Hz AMOLED HDR 10+ display, SD 7 Gen 3 chipset, 6000 mAh battery, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 140,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo V50 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo V50.
|Rs 12,900 x 12
|Rs 38,650 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
vivo V50 Specs
|Category
|Details
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 76.7 x 7.4 / 7.6 / 7.7 mm
|Weight
|189 g or 199 g (6.67 oz)
|SIM
|Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
|IP Rating
|IP68/IP69 dust tight and water resistant (high pressure water jets; immersible up to 1.5m for 30 min)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz, 1300 nits (HBM), 4500 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.77 inches, 110.9 cm² (~88.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2392 pixels (~388 ppi density)
|Protection
|Diamond Shield Glass
|Platform
|OS
|Android 15, up to 3 major Android upgrades, Funtouch 15
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7550-AB Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.63 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 720
|Memory
|Card Slot
|No
|Internal Storage
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM (UFS 2.2)
|Main Camera
|Dual Cameras
|50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.55″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
|Features
|Color spectrum sensor, Zeiss optics, Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS, OIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|50 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
|Features
|Zeiss optics, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|Communications
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|5.4, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, QZSS, BDS, NavIC
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Si/C 6000 mAh
|Charging
|90W wired, PD
Reverse wired
|Miscellaneous
|Colors
|Rose Red, Titanium Grey, Starry Night
