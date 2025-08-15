Just Pay PKR 14,912 in Installments to Buy iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro (used) has remained a popular choice in the premium smartphone segment, offering powerful performance with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a stunning Super Retina XDR display, and a premium build quality. However, with prices still relatively high in Pakistan, many people can’t afford to pay the full amount upfront. To assist them, Alfa is now offering users to buy an iPhone 12 Pro in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS 9 MONTHS 6 MONTHS 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 12 Pro PKR 14,912 PKR 18,939 PKR 26,999 PKR 51,198

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a processing fee on various plans. For product details and bookings, click on this link or call 03296686888. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders of any bank are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process:

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

