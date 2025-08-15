Just Pay PKR 14,912 in Installments to Buy iPhone 12 Pro
The iPhone 12 Pro (used) has remained a popular choice in the premium smartphone segment, offering powerful performance with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a stunning Super Retina XDR display, and a premium build quality. However, with prices still relatively high in Pakistan, many people can’t afford to pay the full amount upfront. To assist them, Alfa is now offering users to buy an iPhone 12 Pro in easy, interest-free monthly installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
|9 MONTHS
|6 MONTHS
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 12 Pro
|PKR 14,912
|PKR 18,939
|PKR 26,999
|PKR 51,198
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a processing fee on various plans. For product details and bookings, click on this link or call 03296686888. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders of any bank are eligible for this offer.
How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?
Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 15 Pro in installments.
- First, click on this link.
- On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.
- After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.
- Now, choose the installment plan as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.
iPhone 12 Pro Specs
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Build
|Glass front & back, stainless steel frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM + eSIM / Dual Nano-SIM (China)
|IP Rating
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
|Apple Pay
|Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision
|Brightness
|800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.1 inches (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 pixels (~460 ppi)
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 18.4
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz + 4×1.8 GHz)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card Slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB/256GB/512GB with 6GB RAM (NVMe)
|Main Camera
|Triple
|12 MP, f/1.6, wide, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, telephoto, PDAF, OIS, 2x zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚ ultrawide
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, Dolby Vision HDR
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|12 MP, f/2.2 + SL 3D (depth/Face ID sensor)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps
|Audio
|Speakers
|Stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS)
|NFC
|Yes
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|UWB Support
|Yes
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 2815 mAh (non-removable)
|Charging
|Wired: 50% in 30 min (PD2.0)
Wireless: 15W MagSafe
Wireless Qi2 (15W,