Just Pay PKR 14,912 in Installments to Buy iPhone 12 Pro

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Aug 15, 2025
The iPhone 12 Pro (used) has remained a popular choice in the premium smartphone segment, offering powerful performance with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a stunning Super Retina XDR display, and a premium build quality. However, with prices still relatively high in Pakistan, many people can’t afford to pay the full amount upfront. To assist them, Alfa is now offering users to buy an iPhone 12 Pro in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS 9 MONTHS 6 MONTHS 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 12 Pro PKR 14,912 PKR 18,939 PKR 26,999 PKR 51,198

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a processing fee on various plans. For product details and bookings, click on this link or call 03296686888. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders of any bank are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 15 Pro in installments.

  • First, click on this link.
  • On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

Alfa mall interface

  • After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Alfa Mall BNPL

  • Now, choose the installment plan as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 12 Pro Specs

Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 in)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz)
Build Glass front & back, stainless steel frame
SIM Nano-SIM + eSIM / Dual Nano-SIM (China)
IP Rating IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified
Display
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision
Brightness 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
Size 6.1 inches (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels (~460 ppi)
Protection Ceramic Shield glass
Platform
OS iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 18.4
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz + 4×1.8 GHz)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory
Card Slot No
Internal 128GB/256GB/512GB with 6GB RAM (NVMe)
Main Camera
Triple 12 MP, f/1.6, wide, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, telephoto, PDAF, OIS, 2x zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚ ultrawide
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, Dolby Vision HDR
Selfie Camera
Single 12 MP, f/2.2 + SL 3D (depth/Face ID sensor)
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps
Audio
Speakers Stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
Connectivity
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS)
NFC Yes
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
UWB Support Yes
Battery
Type Li-Ion 2815 mAh (non-removable)
Charging Wired: 50% in 30 min (PD2.0)
Wireless: 15W MagSafe
Wireless Qi2 (15W,

 

