Just Pay PKR 18,900 to Buy 8/256GB Samsung A25 (No credit card)

Samsung Galaxy A25 is sought by a large number of users in Pakistan. It is because the smartphone offers some impressive features like an AMOLED display, 8 GB RAM, and a 50 MP camera, and still available for around PKR 75k. However, many can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Galaxy A25 5G.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 15,800 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 54,750 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 12,300 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 36,500 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 10,300 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 27,400 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 8,550 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 22,800 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 9,350 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 18,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung A25 5G Specs

Category Details Display Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Size 6.5 inches, 103.7 cm² (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~396 ppi density) Additional Always-on display OS Android 14, up to 4 major Android upgrades, One UI 6.1 Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G68 Memory microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal Storage 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) Camera Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Main Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS Selfie Camera 13 MP (wide) Selfie Video 1080p@30fps Sound Yes, stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, GPS, NFC USB USB Type-C 2.0 Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, virtual proximity Battery 5000 mAh, non-removable, 25W wired charging Colors Brave Black, Personality Yellow, Fantasy Blue, Optimistic Blue