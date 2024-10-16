Just Pay PKR 18,900 to Buy 8/256GB Samsung A25 (No credit card)
Samsung Galaxy A25 is sought by a large number of users in Pakistan. It is because the smartphone offers some impressive features like an AMOLED display, 8 GB RAM, and a 50 MP camera, and still available for around PKR 75k. However, many can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Galaxy A25 5G.
|Rs 15,800 x 3
|Rs 54,750 Advance
|Rs 12,300 x 6
|Rs 36,500 Advance
|Rs 10,300 x 9
|Rs 27,400 Advance
|Rs 8,550 x 12
|Rs 22,800 Advance
|Rs 9,350 x 12
|Rs 18,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
