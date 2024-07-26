Just Pay PKR 20000 to Buy Samsung S23 FE in Installments
The Korean tech giant Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan. This is because the company has a strong brand portfolio and offers mobile phones in all segments. The Samsung S23 FE is one such phone that offers flagship features at a relatively lower price. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the Samsung S23 FE in easy monthly installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
|PKR 20,000/-.
|PKR 26,667/-.
|PKR 40,000/-.
|PKR 80,000/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Samsung S23 FE Specs
