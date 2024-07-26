Just Pay PKR 20000 to Buy Samsung S23 FE in Installments

The Korean tech giant Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan. This is because the company has a strong brand portfolio and offers mobile phones in all segments. The Samsung S23 FE is one such phone that offers flagship features at a relatively lower price. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the Samsung S23 FE in easy monthly installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Samsung Galaxy S23 FE PKR 20,000/-. PKR 26,667/-. PKR 40,000/-. PKR 80,000/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung S23 FE Specs

Category Feature Specification Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1450 nits (peak) Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm² (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Platform OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6.1 Chipset Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – InternationalQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – International Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – USA GPU Xclipse 920 – Internationa Adreno 730 – USA Memory Card Slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS<br>8 MP, f/2.4, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom<br>12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 720p@960fps Selfie Camera Single 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C, OTG Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing Samsung DeX Battery Type Li-Ion 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging 25W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 30 min<br>15W wireless<br>Reverse wireless Miscellaneous Colors Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, Tangerine