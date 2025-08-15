Just Pay PKR 22,626 in Installments to Buy vivo X200 FE
vivo is known for launching phones with unique designs and decent specs. The vivo X200 FE is one such example that has been launched recently in the flagship segment. The phone features an LTPO display, Media 9300+ flagship chipset, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 220,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, Alfa is now offering users to buy vivo X200 FE in easy, interest-free monthly installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
|9 MONTHS
|6 MONTHS
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|vivo X200 FE
|PKR 22,626
|PKR 28,735
|PKR 40,964
|PKR 73,333
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a processing fee on various plans. For product details and bookings, click on this link or call 03030105373. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders of any bank are eligible for this offer.
How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?
Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 15 Pro in installments.
- First, click on this link.
- On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.
- After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.
- Now, choose the installment plan as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.
vivo X200 FE Specs
|Feature
|Specifications
|Display
|6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K (1216 × 2640), 120 Hz, HDR10+, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ (4 nm), Octa-core (1×3.4 GHz Cortex-X4 + 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-X4 + 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A720), Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}
|Memory & Storage
|12 GB RAM; 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage (no microSD) :contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}
|Rear Cameras
|50 MP (wide, Sony IMX921) with OIS; 50 MP periscope telephoto with 3× optical zoom & OIS; 8 MP ultrawide; ZEISS optics with T* coating; 4K@60fps video :contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}
|Front Camera
|50 MP wide-angle; 4K video :contentReference[oaicite:4]{index=4}
|Battery & Charging
|6,500 mAh Si/C Li-Ion battery; 90 W FlashCharge (fast charging); Quick top-up—3 hours video from 10-minute charge :contentReference[oaicite:5]{index=5}
|Build & Design
|Dimensions: 150.8 × 71.8 × 8.0 mm; Weight: 186 g; IP68/IP69 water & dust resistance :contentReference[oaicite:6]{index=6}
|Software
|Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15; includes Smart Eye Protection Mode 2.0 :contentReference[oaicite:7]{index=7}
|Connectivity
|5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 6 & 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Dual SIM, GPS/L1+L5, stereo speakers :contentReference[oaicite:8]{index=8}
|Additional Features
|Under-display optical fingerprint sensor, sleek compact form, ZEISS-tuned triple camera system :contentReference[oaicite:9]{index=9}