Just Pay PKR 24,765 to Buy vivo V40 in Installments (No Credit Card)

vivo Phones mostly come with unique, eye-catching designs but with comparatively low-end specs. The vivo V40 is one such example that features a glass back, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 140k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo V40 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo V40.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 11,695 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 24,765 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

vivo V40 Specs

Category Specification Body Dimensions 164.2 x 75 x 7.6 mm (6.46 x 2.95 x 0.30 in) Weight 190 g (6.70 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, glass back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) + eSIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Protection IP68/IP69 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min) Display Type AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz, 4500 nits (peak) Size 6.78 inches, 111.0 cm² (~90.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~453 ppi density) Protection Schott Xensation Alpha Platform OS Android 14, Funtouch 14 Chipset Qualcomm SM7550-AB Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.63 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 720 Memory Card Slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM Storage Type UFS 2.2 Main Camera Camera Setup Dual: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS / 50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF Features Zeiss optics, Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS, OIS Selfie Camera Camera Setup Single: 50 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF Features HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No Communications WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, QZSS, BDS, NavIC NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type Li-Ion 5500 mAh, non-removable Charging 80W wired, PD / Reverse wired Miscellaneous Colors Stellar Silver (Titanium Grey), Nebula Purple (Lotus Purple), Ganges Blue, Moonlight White, Sunglow Peach