Just Pay PKR 24,765 to Buy vivo V40 in Installments (No Credit Card)

vivo Phones mostly come with unique, eye-catching designs but with comparatively low-end specs. The vivo V40 is one such example that features a glass back, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 140k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo V40 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo V40.
|Rs 11,695 x 3
|Rs 24,765 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
