Just Pay PKR 24,765 to Buy vivo V40 in Installments (No Credit Card)

vivo V40 in Installments (No Credit Card)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Nov 14, 2024
vivo V40

vivo Phones mostly come with unique, eye-catching designs but with comparatively low-end specs. The vivo V40 is one such example that features a glass back, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 140k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo V40 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo V40.

Rs 11,695 x 3
Rs 24,765 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

vivo V40 Specs

Category Specification
Body
Dimensions 164.2 x 75 x 7.6 mm (6.46 x 2.95 x 0.30 in)
Weight 190 g (6.70 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic frame, glass back
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) + eSIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Protection IP68/IP69 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)
Display
Type AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz, 4500 nits (peak)
Size 6.78 inches, 111.0 cm² (~90.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~453 ppi density)
Protection Schott Xensation Alpha
Platform
OS Android 14, Funtouch 14
Chipset Qualcomm SM7550-AB Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×2.63 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 720
Memory
Card Slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Main Camera
Camera Setup Dual: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS / 50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
Features Zeiss optics, Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS, OIS
Selfie Camera
Camera Setup Single: 50 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
Features HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
Communications
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, QZSS, BDS, NavIC
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Ion 5500 mAh, non-removable
Charging 80W wired, PD / Reverse wired
Miscellaneous
Colors Stellar Silver (Titanium Grey), Nebula Purple (Lotus Purple), Ganges Blue, Moonlight White, Sunglow Peach

>