Just Pay PKR 25,900 to Buy vivo V40e in Installments (No Credit Card)
vivo is famous for launching phones with unique designs and decent specs. The vivo V40e is one such example that features a 120 Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, 5500 mAh battery, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 100k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo V40e in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo V40e.
|Rs 17,350 x 3
|Rs 60,000 Advance
|Rs 13,500 x 6
|Rs 40,000 Advance
|Rs 10,800 x 9
|Rs 32,900 Advance
|Rs 8,750 x 12
|Rs 29,900 Advance
|Rs 9,900 x 12
|Rs 25,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
vivo V40e Specs
