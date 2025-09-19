Just Pay PKR 3,942 to Buy Nothing CMF Phone 1 on Installments

Nothing CMF Phone 1 on instalments

The Nothing CMF Phone 1 has gained attention in Pakistan because of its unique design and solid performance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, it ensures smooth multitasking and reliable graphics. The device features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with a 5,000 mAh battery for all-day use. Despite being positioned as an affordable device, the upfront cost still feels high for many users in Pakistan. To make it easier, Alfa Mall is now offering the CMF Phone 1 in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Product name 36 Months

2.5% MARKUP PLAN

 24 Months

2.5% MARKUP PLAN

 12 Months

2.5%MARKUP PLAN

 9 Months

2.5% MARKUP PLAN

 6 Months



2.5 % MARKUP PLAN

 3 Months

0% MARKUP PLAN
Nothing CMF phone 1 PKR 3,942 PKR 5,086 PKR 8,536 PKR 10,841 PKR 15,455 PKR 27,666

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a processing fee on various plans. For product details and bookings, click on this link or call +923028298182. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders of any bank are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 16E in installments.

  • First, click on this link.
  • On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

Alfa mall interface

  • After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Alfa Mall BNPL

  • Now, choose the installment plan as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

Nothing CMF Phone 1

Specification Details
Design Unique CMF interchangeable back design
Display 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm)
RAM & Storage Up to 16GB RAM (with RAM Booster), 128GB/256GB storage
Rear Camera 50MP Sony main sensor + depth sensor
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging
Operating System Nothing OS based on Android 14
Connectivity 5G, USB-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3
Other Features In-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers
Colors Black, Light Green, Orange (customizable panels)

 

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

