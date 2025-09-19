Just Pay PKR 3,942 to Buy Nothing CMF Phone 1 on Installments

The Nothing CMF Phone 1 has gained attention in Pakistan because of its unique design and solid performance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, it ensures smooth multitasking and reliable graphics. The device features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with a 5,000 mAh battery for all-day use. Despite being positioned as an affordable device, the upfront cost still feels high for many users in Pakistan. To make it easier, Alfa Mall is now offering the CMF Phone 1 in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Product name 36 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN 24 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN 12 Months 2.5%MARKUP PLAN 9 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN 6 Months



2.5 % MARKUP PLAN 3 Months 0% MARKUP PLAN Nothing CMF phone 1 PKR 3,942 PKR 5,086 PKR 8,536 PKR 10,841 PKR 15,455 PKR 27,666

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a processing fee on various plans. For product details and bookings, click on this link or call +923028298182. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders of any bank are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of purchasing the phone in installments.

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

Nothing CMF Phone 1

Specification Details Design Unique CMF interchangeable back design Display 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm) RAM & Storage Up to 16GB RAM (with RAM Booster), 128GB/256GB storage Rear Camera 50MP Sony main sensor + depth sensor Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging Operating System Nothing OS based on Android 14 Connectivity 5G, USB-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Other Features In-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers Colors Black, Light Green, Orange (customizable panels)