Just Pay PKR 5500 in Installments to Buy Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus (No credit card)

Infinix has recently launched the Hot 60 Pro Plus with some noteworthy features. The smartphone comes with a 144 Hz AMOLED display, Helio G200 chipset, 50 MP camera, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 50,000 in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now, pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus.



Plan 1 (3 Months)

Rs 9,950 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 34,500 Advance



Plan 2 (6 Months)

Rs 7,750 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 23,000 Advance



Plan 3 (9 Months)

Rs 6,500 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 17,250 Advance



Plan 4 (12 Months)

Rs 5,500 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 14,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Watch the video mentioned below to learn the full process of availing the Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus on installments.